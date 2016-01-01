Graciela Jimenez-Martinez, FNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Graciela Jimenez-Martinez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Graciela Jimenez-Martinez, FNP-BC
Overview of Graciela Jimenez-Martinez, FNP-BC
Graciela Jimenez-Martinez, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in South Bend, IN.
Graciela Jimenez-Martinez works at
Graciela Jimenez-Martinez's Office Locations
-
1
Indiana Health Center Lab1901 W Western Ave Ste B, South Bend, IN 46619 Directions (574) 234-9033
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Graciela Jimenez-Martinez?
About Graciela Jimenez-Martinez, FNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1447737002
Frequently Asked Questions
Graciela Jimenez-Martinez accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Graciela Jimenez-Martinez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Graciela Jimenez-Martinez works at
Graciela Jimenez-Martinez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Graciela Jimenez-Martinez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Graciela Jimenez-Martinez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Graciela Jimenez-Martinez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.