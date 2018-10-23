Dr. Blackwood Jr accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grady Blackwood Jr, PHD
Overview
Dr. Grady Blackwood Jr, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Oklahoma City, OK.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3037 NW 63rd St Ste 255, Oklahoma City, OK 73116 Directions (405) 843-8026
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Without getting too personal about myself, let's just say I was in a very low place. I had been to a couple of psychologists years ago but I never felt like they understood or helped me more than an encouraging friend would. Dr. Blackwood is different. In a way he saved my life and I have referred several people to him who feel the same way.
About Dr. Grady Blackwood Jr, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1568513265
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blackwood Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Blackwood Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blackwood Jr.
