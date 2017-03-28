Dr. Graham Hunter, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hunter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Graham Hunter, PHD
Overview of Dr. Graham Hunter, PHD
Dr. Graham Hunter, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Charlotte, NC.
Dr. Hunter works at
Dr. Hunter's Office Locations
-
1
QC Psychology447 S Sharon Amity Rd Ste 140, Charlotte, NC 28211 Directions (704) 215-6896
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hunter?
It's great to have a doctor that listen to you and repeat what u said to him. And speak in plain English..so u understand.
About Dr. Graham Hunter, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1780961177
Education & Certifications
- Lakeview Neurorehabilitation Center
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hunter has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hunter accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hunter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hunter works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Hunter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hunter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hunter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hunter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.