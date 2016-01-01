Graig Sanders, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Graig Sanders is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Graig Sanders, PA
Offers telehealth
Overview of Graig Sanders, PA
Graig Sanders, PA is a Physician Assistant in New Haven, CT. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Vincent's Medical Center.
Graig Sanders works at
Graig Sanders' Office Locations
-
1
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group46 Prince St Ste 310, New Haven, CT 06519 Directions (203) 867-5300
-
2
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group1591 Boston Post Rd Ste 200, Guilford, CT 06437 Directions (203) 867-5300
-
3
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group251 W Main St Ste 6, Branford, CT 06405 Directions (203) 867-5300
-
4
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group1952 Whitney Ave Ste 4, Hamden, CT 06517 Directions (203) 867-5300
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Graig Sanders, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1932177912
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Graig Sanders accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Graig Sanders has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Graig Sanders, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Graig Sanders appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.