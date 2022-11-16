Grant Nichols has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Grant Nichols, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Grant Nichols, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Pueblo, CO.
Grant Nichols works at
Locations
1
Pueblo Community Health Center300 Colorado Ave, Pueblo, CO 81004 Directions (719) 543-8711
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nichols was very helpful and was able to allay my concerns. Eight one two seven six zero one seven nine two
About Grant Nichols, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1891051223
Education & Certifications
- University of Kansas
Frequently Asked Questions
Grant Nichols accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Grant Nichols has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
