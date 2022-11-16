See All Physicians Assistants in Pueblo, CO
Grant Nichols, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (2)
Offers telehealth

Overview

Grant Nichols, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Pueblo, CO. 

Grant Nichols works at Pueblo Community Health Center in Pueblo, CO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Pueblo Community Health Center
    Pueblo Community Health Center
300 Colorado Ave, Pueblo, CO 81004
(719) 543-8711
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid

    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 16, 2022
    Dr. Nichols was very helpful and was able to allay my concerns. Eight one two seven six zero one seven nine two
    Emily — Nov 16, 2022
    About Grant Nichols, PA-C

    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    • English
    • 1891051223
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University of Kansas
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Grant Nichols has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Grant Nichols has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Grant Nichols works at Pueblo Community Health Center in Pueblo, CO. View the full address on Grant Nichols’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Grant Nichols. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Grant Nichols.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Grant Nichols, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Grant Nichols appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

