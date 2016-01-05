See All Psychologists in Corona, CA
Greg Barry, PSY

Psychology
3.5 (6)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Greg Barry, PSY is a Psychologist in Corona, CA. 

Greg Barry works at Orange Psychiatric Medical Group in Corona, CA with other offices in Murrieta, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Orange Psychiatric Medical Group Inc.
    770 Magnolia Ave Ste 1F, Corona, CA 92879 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 737-1917
  2. 2
    Orange Psychiatric Medical Group Inc
    41670 Ivy St Ste C, Murrieta, CA 92562 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 696-5220
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 05, 2016
    My son was very nervous and scared to see a counselor for the first time but Dr. Barry was amazing and made my son feel safe and comfortable. My son now looks forward to his appointments with Dr. Barry.
    Mom of a patient in Hemet, CA — Jan 05, 2016
    About Greg Barry, PSY

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1568572634
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

