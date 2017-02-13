Dr. Greg Hirokawa, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hirokawa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Greg Hirokawa, PHD
Overview
Dr. Greg Hirokawa, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Bakersfield, CA.
Dr. Hirokawa works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ahpc Bakersfield Inc.4900 California Ave Ste 210B, Bakersfield, CA 93309 Directions (888) 615-4321
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hirokawa?
Dr Hirokawa is an amazing doctor. I have had nothing but a good experience with him and his staff.
About Dr. Greg Hirokawa, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1558424887
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hirokawa accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hirokawa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hirokawa works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Hirokawa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hirokawa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hirokawa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hirokawa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.