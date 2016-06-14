See All Chiropractors in Springfield, OH
Dr. Greg Hixon, DC Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Greg Hixon, DC

Chiropractic
3.7 (6)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Greg Hixon, DC is a Chiropractor in Springfield, OH. 

Dr. Hixon works at Greg A.hixon D.c. Inc. in Springfield, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Greg A.hixon D.c. Inc.
    1108 N Bechtle Ave, Springfield, OH 45504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 328-3220

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Arthritis
Back Disorders
Back Injuries
Arthritis
Back Disorders
Back Injuries

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
Electrical Stimulation Chevron Icon
Exercise Counseling Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sprain
Trigger Point Therapy Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Whiplash
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Hixon?

    Jun 14, 2016
    Minimal wait time. Quick results. Treated respectfully. Treatment and diagnosis thoroughly explained. Office technology up to date.
    Springfield, OH — Jun 14, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Greg Hixon, DC
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Greg Hixon, DC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Hixon to family and friends

    Dr. Hixon's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Hixon

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Greg Hixon, DC.

    About Dr. Greg Hixon, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1780747949
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / NATIONAL COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Greg Hixon, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hixon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hixon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hixon works at Greg A.hixon D.c. Inc. in Springfield, OH. View the full address on Dr. Hixon’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Hixon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hixon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hixon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hixon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Greg Hixon, DC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.