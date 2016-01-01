See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in San Bernardino, CA
Greg Mitchell, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Greg Mitchell, PA-C

Cardiothoracic Surgery
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
Brought to you by

Overview

Greg Mitchell, PA-C is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in San Bernardino, CA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University, School Of Allied Health and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of San Bernardino and St. Bernardine Medical Center.

Greg Mitchell works at Dignity Health Medical Group Inland Empire in San Bernardino, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Medical Group - Inland Empire
    401 E Highland Ave Ste 251, San Bernardino, CA 92404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Shield of California
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Epic Benefits
    • HealthSmart
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Greg Mitchell?

    Photo: Greg Mitchell, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Greg Mitchell, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Greg Mitchell to family and friends

    Greg Mitchell's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Greg Mitchell

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Greg Mitchell, PA-C.

    About Greg Mitchell, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1477636496
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Loma Linda University, School Of Allied Health
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Community Hospital Of San Bernardino
    • St. Bernardine Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Greg Mitchell, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Greg Mitchell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Greg Mitchell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Greg Mitchell works at Dignity Health Medical Group Inland Empire in San Bernardino, CA. View the full address on Greg Mitchell’s profile.

    Greg Mitchell has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Greg Mitchell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Greg Mitchell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Greg Mitchell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.