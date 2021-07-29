See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Boynton Beach, FL
Super Profile

Dr. Greg Pientka, OD

Optometry
4.9 (1055)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Greg Pientka, OD

Dr. Greg Pientka, OD is an Optometrist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Optometry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Illinois College of Optometry.

Dr. Pientka works at Palm Beach Eyes of Boynton Beach in Boynton Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pientka's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Palm Beach Eyes
    640 W Boynton Beach Blvd, Boynton Beach, FL 33426 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 732-8088
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 2:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Accidental Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Drops Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Bacterial Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blurred Vision Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chronic Eye Diseases Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Drops Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Patch Chevron Icon
Eye Trauma Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Giant Papillary Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Iritis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Iritis
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lash Enhancer Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Meibomitis Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Post-Operative Care Chevron Icon
Pre-Operative Care Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Primary Open Angle Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Prism Lenses Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Reading Disorders Chevron Icon
Refractive Error Chevron Icon
Refractive Eye Disorders Chevron Icon
Retinal Migraine Chevron Icon
Retinal Testing Chevron Icon
Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Soft Contact Lenses Chevron Icon
Vision Loss Chevron Icon
Visual Aura Chevron Icon
Visual Field Loss Chevron Icon
Vitreous Detachment Chevron Icon
Watering Eyes Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EyeMed Vision Care
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Superior Vision
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vision Service Plan (VSP)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1055 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1055)
    5 Star
    (1006)
    4 Star
    (35)
    3 Star
    (6)
    2 Star
    (7)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 29, 2021
    Excellent Doctor and great office staff. Unfortunately they do not take my new insurance and no one will add my insurance. Extremely bummed/
    — Jul 29, 2021
    About Dr. Greg Pientka, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, American Sign Language and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1699723452
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Illinois College of Optometry
    Undergraduate School
    • WESTERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Greg Pientka, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pientka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pientka has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pientka has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pientka works at Palm Beach Eyes of Boynton Beach in Boynton Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Pientka’s profile.

    Dr. Pientka speaks American Sign Language and Spanish.

    1055 patients have reviewed Dr. Pientka. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pientka.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pientka, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pientka appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

