Dr. Gregg Boaz, DC

Chiropractic
5.0 (6)
Overview

Dr. Gregg Boaz, DC is a Chiropractor in Virginia Beach, VA. 

Dr. Boaz works at Kempsville Physical Therapy P C in Virginia Beach, VA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kempsville Physical Therapy P C
    5265 Providence Rd Ste 503, Virginia Beach, VA 23464 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 523-1111
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    May 11, 2022
    Dr. Boaz was referred to me by Primary Physician. No one could help me with rib cage pain. Dr. Boaz diagnosed the issue and resolved my problem within just 5 visits! I highly recommend him and wish I had seen him months earlier!
    David Durda — May 11, 2022
    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1952450421
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Boaz accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Boaz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Boaz works at Kempsville Physical Therapy P C in Virginia Beach, VA. View the full address on Dr. Boaz’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Boaz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boaz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Boaz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Boaz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

