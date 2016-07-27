Dr. D'Angelo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gregg D'Angelo, PHD
Overview of Dr. Gregg D'Angelo, PHD
Dr. Gregg D'Angelo, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Dallas, TX.
Dr. D'Angelo's Office Locations
Center for Neuropsychological Enhancement Inc11882 Greenville Ave Ste 121, Dallas, TX 75243 Directions (972) 424-9212
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
This Dr is very detailed. He works with the state of Texas and is highly recommended for all the right reasons. Very professional.
About Dr. Gregg D'Angelo, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1598776593
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. D'Angelo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. D'Angelo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. D'Angelo works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. D'Angelo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. D'Angelo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. D'Angelo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. D'Angelo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.