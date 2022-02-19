See All Counselors in New Port Richey, FL
Gregg Taylor III, LMHC

Counseling
3.7 (9)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Gregg Taylor III, LMHC is a Counselor in New Port Richey, FL. 

Gregg Taylor III works at Counseling Resource Center of Tampa Bay Inc. in New Port Richey, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Counseling Resource Center of Tampa Bay Inc.
    7208 Massachusetts Ave, New Port Richey, FL 34653 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 432-0748
    • Aetna
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Feb 19, 2022
    Mr. Taylor continues to help me through the most difficult emotional challenges of life. His gentle, no nonsense approach, enables me to view and deal with life’s difficulties from a logical perspective. Even when life’s adversities and/or pain are inevitable, he gives me the tools to accept them, deal with them and move forward. Mr. Taylor literally, continues to help me be an emotionally stronger human being and, at the same time, find the peace in my heart we all long for. I can never thank him enough! His Assistant, Jenn, is a sweetheart, too
    Carolyn A. — Feb 19, 2022
    Photo: Gregg Taylor III, LMHC
    About Gregg Taylor III, LMHC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1003918772
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

