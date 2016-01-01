Overview of Dr. Gregory Bruening, OD

Dr. Gregory Bruening, OD is an Optometrist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Optometry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from New England College of Optometry and is affiliated with Chi Health Immanuel and Chi Health Lakeside.



Dr. Bruening works at Shopko Optical in Omaha, NE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.