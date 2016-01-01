Dr. Gregory Bruening, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bruening is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Bruening, OD
Overview of Dr. Gregory Bruening, OD
Dr. Gregory Bruening, OD is an Optometrist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Optometry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from New England College of Optometry and is affiliated with Chi Health Immanuel and Chi Health Lakeside.
Dr. Bruening works at
Dr. Bruening's Office Locations
-
1
Shopko Optical16720 Harrison St, Omaha, NE 68136 Directions
-
2
Brumm Eye Center17001 Lakeside Hills Plz Ste 101, Omaha, NE 68130 Directions (402) 934-7700
-
3
Bruce H Brumm MD PC6751 N 72nd St Ste 105, Omaha, NE 68122 Directions (402) 572-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- Chi Health Immanuel
- Chi Health Lakeside
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Gregory Bruening, OD
- Optometry
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1811909476
Education & Certifications
- New England College of Optometry
- Doane College In Crete, Nebraska
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bruening has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bruening accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bruening has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bruening works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Bruening. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bruening.
