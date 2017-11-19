Dr. Gregory Chin, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Chin, OD
Overview of Dr. Gregory Chin, OD
Dr. Gregory Chin, OD is an Optometrist in Miami, FL.
Dr. Chin's Office Locations
Doctors Of Vision11423 SW 40th St, Miami, FL 33165 Directions (305) 551-6200
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
My entire family sees Dr. Chin for over 4 years. We are very happy with the level of care as he goes the extra mile for all his patients. The staff is also warm and friendly, the new office is beautiful, and has an excellent selection of frames. Definitively the best Optical care in town!!!
About Dr. Gregory Chin, OD
- Optometry
- English, Spanish
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chin speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Chin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chin.
