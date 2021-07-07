See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Huntsville, AL
Dr. Gregory Clardy, OD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Gregory Clardy, OD

Optometry
3.9 (11)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Gregory Clardy, OD

Dr. Gregory Clardy, OD is an Optometrist in Huntsville, AL. 

Dr. Clardy works at In Focus Inc. in Huntsville, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Optometrists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. David Lee, OD
Dr. David Lee, OD
5.0 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Sunita Jagani, OD
Dr. Sunita Jagani, OD
5.0 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Benjamin Pendergrass, OD
Dr. Benjamin Pendergrass, OD
5.0 (2)
View Profile

Dr. Clardy's Office Locations

  1. 1
    In Focus Inc.
    6125 University Dr NW Ste D10, Huntsville, AL 35806 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 922-1633
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Clardy?

    Jul 07, 2021
    Dr. Clardy is personable and excels in his profession. It had been nearly 10 yrs since I saw Dr. Clardy, yet he remembered my complex eye injury and instantly knew how to adjust my vision to its progression. Within a couple hours, my new vision prescription was applied to my glasses and I was on my way home, marveling at my restored clarity of vision, the beauty of nature I had been missing, and how precisely my complex issue was corrected. Thank you Dr. Clardy! Highly recommended!
    Cathy — Jul 07, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Gregory Clardy, OD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Gregory Clardy, OD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Clardy to family and friends

    Dr. Clardy's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Clardy

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Gregory Clardy, OD.

    About Dr. Gregory Clardy, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1306042346
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gregory Clardy, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clardy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Clardy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Clardy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Clardy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clardy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clardy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clardy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Gregory Clardy, OD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.