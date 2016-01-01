Gregory Coram has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Gregory Coram, PMHNP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Gregory Coram, PMHNP
Gregory Coram, PMHNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Toms River, NJ.
Gregory Coram works at
Gregory Coram's Office Locations
Ocean Bio-behavioral Health40 Bey Lea Rd Ste B201, Toms River, NJ 08753 Directions (732) 240-5544Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Gregory Coram, PMHNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1548373384
Frequently Asked Questions
Gregory Coram accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Gregory Coram has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Gregory Coram. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Gregory Coram.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Gregory Coram, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Gregory Coram appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.