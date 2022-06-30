Dr. Gregory Forgac, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Forgac is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Forgac, PHD
Overview
Dr. Gregory Forgac, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Toledo, OH.
Dr. Forgac works at
Locations
Thomas G. Sherman MD Inc.3900 Sunforest Ct Ste 200, Toledo, OH 43623 Directions (419) 474-4471
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He does run about 30 mins late, so be prepared for that. Otherwise he is very empathetic and knowledgeable. He is very accepting of his clients problems and doesn't judge. He gives good advice and I always felt better after seeing him.
About Dr. Gregory Forgac, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1457335135
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Forgac accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Forgac has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Forgac. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Forgac.
