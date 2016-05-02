See All Chiropractors in Blaine, MN
Dr. Gregory Fors, DC

Chiropractic
3.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Gregory Fors, DC is a Chiropractor in Blaine, MN. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern College Of Chiropractic.

Dr. Fors works at Pain & Brain Healing Center, LLC in Blaine, MN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pain & Brain Healing Center
    1400 131st Ave Ne, Blaine, MN 55449 (763) 862-7100

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acupuncture
Autism
Chronic Back Pain
Acupuncture
Autism
Chronic Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Acupuncture Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Chronic Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.5
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Linda Nettifee in Minneapolis, MN — May 02, 2016
About Dr. Gregory Fors, DC

  • Chiropractic
  • 41 years of experience
  • English
  • 1164502175
Education & Certifications

  • Northwestern College Of Chiropractic
  • Universtiy Of Minnesota / Morris Campus
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Gregory Fors, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fors is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Fors has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Fors works at Pain & Brain Healing Center, LLC in Blaine, MN. View the full address on Dr. Fors’s profile.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Fors. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fors.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fors, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fors appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

