Dr. Gregory Fors, DC is a Chiropractor in Blaine, MN. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern College Of Chiropractic.
Pain & Brain Healing Center1400 131st Ave Ne, Blaine, MN 55449 Directions (763) 862-7100
I met Dr. Fors during one of this workshops several months ago just before I was scheduled to have carpal tunnel surgery. Thanks to the natural treatments he was able to provide me , I was able to cancel the surgery. I was also suffering with arthritis in both feet and pre-diabetic as well. Dr. Fors recommended a special diet along with testing my blood sugar and his treatments so I have been able to control my blood sugar without meds and I've been able to control the inflammation.
- Chiropractic
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1164502175
- Northwestern College Of Chiropractic
- Universtiy Of Minnesota / Morris Campus
Dr. Fors has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Fors. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fors.
