Dr. Gregory Freebairn, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Freebairn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Freebairn, DC
Overview
Dr. Gregory Freebairn, DC is a Chiropractor in Salt Lake City, UT.
Dr. Freebairn works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Back In Motion Chiropractic6415 S 3000 E Ste 250, Salt Lake City, UT 84121 Directions (801) 553-0366
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Freebairn?
About Dr. Gregory Freebairn, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1043328388
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Freebairn accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Freebairn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Freebairn works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Freebairn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freebairn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Freebairn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Freebairn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.