Gregory Grahek, ACNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Gregory Grahek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Gregory Grahek, ACNP-BC
Overview of Gregory Grahek, ACNP-BC
Gregory Grahek, ACNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Pueblo, CO.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Gregory Grahek's Office Locations
- 1 1225 N Grand Ave, Pueblo, CO 81003 Directions (719) 544-5600
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Gregory Grahek?
Greg is extremely thorough. Previous dr basically dismissed my breathing issues. Greg immediately ordered several tests which showed I have COPD and got me on treatment regimen. Highly recommend Greg.
About Gregory Grahek, ACNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1558554188
Frequently Asked Questions
Gregory Grahek has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Gregory Grahek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Gregory Grahek. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Gregory Grahek.
