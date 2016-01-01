Dr. Griffith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gregory Griffith, OD
Overview of Dr. Gregory Griffith, OD
Dr. Gregory Griffith, OD is an Optometrist in Meadville, PA.
Dr. Griffith's Office Locations
Nathan G. Zimmerman Od424 North St, Meadville, PA 16335 Directions (814) 724-7630
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
What an amazing Dr and staff. We ran into a last minute need for an appt on a holiday and late in the afternoon, they were all very accommodating and so polite (concidering our timing). They got us right in, eyes checked and had new purchases for glasses within an hour.
About Dr. Gregory Griffith, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1184690117
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Griffith accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Griffith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Griffith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Griffith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Griffith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Griffith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.