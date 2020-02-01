Gregg Gross accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Gregg Gross, MDIV
Overview
Gregg Gross, MDIV is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Lincoln, NE.
Gregg Gross works at
Locations
Leslie Richardson LLC3201 Pioneers Blvd Ste 112, Lincoln, NE 68502 Directions (402) 486-3110
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Posting again because Greg is an invaluable asset for me. I have been a patient of Greg's for over five years individually and with my husband. Greg is not like the traditional therapist or interjects their own bias into your treatment plan. Greg will not allow you to lie to yourself and accept a subpar life. Greg does, at first, come off perhaps as tough but it is because he doesn't wish to take money from his clients and not have them actually develop and succeed. Greg will call me on my crap and help me to figure out what healthy is for me.
About Gregg Gross, MDIV
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1205906856
Frequently Asked Questions
Gregg Gross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
25 patients have reviewed Gregg Gross. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Gregg Gross.
