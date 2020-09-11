See All Physicians Assistants in Buffalo, NY
Gregory Groth, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Gregory Groth, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
1.8 (19)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Gregory Groth, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Buffalo, NY. 

Gregory Groth works at Williamsville Psychiatry in Buffalo, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Williamsville Psychiatry
    5904 Sheridan Dr Ste 1, Buffalo, NY 14221 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 886-5493

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Opiate Dependence Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Fidelis Care
    • Independent Health
    • Medicare
    • MVP Health Care
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    1.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Gregory Groth?

    Sep 11, 2020
    My first two appointments at Williamsville Psychiatry have been TeleHealth appointments with Greg Groth. I am very happy with the care I have received. Greg is easy to talk to, friendly, and helpful. He is a very down-to-Earth guy from this area of WNY. The care plan is easy to understand and he values patient input. He explains what medications are for and how they work together, and answers my questions. He also offers suggestions to lessen side effects. He is always on time and efficient and never rushes me. There was a medication that I was instructed to take as needed, and when I decided it wasn't necessary, he listened. I feel very supported and empowered to take charge of my health and make positive changes in my life. Thank you, Greg!
    — Sep 11, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Gregory Groth, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Gregory Groth, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Gregory Groth to family and friends

    Gregory Groth's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Gregory Groth

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Gregory Groth, PA-C.

    About Gregory Groth, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1124072855
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • D'Youville College
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Gregory Groth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Gregory Groth works at Williamsville Psychiatry in Buffalo, NY. View the full address on Gregory Groth’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Gregory Groth. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Gregory Groth.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Gregory Groth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Gregory Groth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Gregory Groth, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.