Gregory Harder, PSY
Offers telehealth
Overview
Gregory Harder, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Las Vegas, NV.
Gregory Harder works at
Locations
Zucker & Associates9510 W Sahara Ave Ste 110, Las Vegas, NV 89117 Directions (702) 685-5297
- Aetna
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional and worked well my child throughout testing.
About Gregory Harder, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Gregory Harder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Gregory Harder. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Gregory Harder.
