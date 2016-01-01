Gregory Laffitte has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Gregory Laffitte, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Gregory Laffitte, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Tallahassee, FL.
Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare1300 Miccosukee Rd, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 431-4556
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1841261336
Gregory Laffitte accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Gregory Laffitte has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Gregory Laffitte. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Gregory Laffitte.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Gregory Laffitte, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Gregory Laffitte appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.