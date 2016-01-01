Dr. Gregory Lancaster, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lancaster is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Lancaster, DO
Overview
Dr. Gregory Lancaster, DO is a Physician Assistant in La Quinta, CA. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 4 years of experience. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.
Dr. Lancaster works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ethos Modern Medicine79180 Corporate Center Dr Ste 102, La Quinta, CA 92253 Directions (760) 501-7939
Hospital Affiliations
- Eisenhower Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lancaster?
About Dr. Gregory Lancaster, DO
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- 4 years of experience
- English
- 1932457173
Education & Certifications
- Eisenhower Medical Center
- LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lancaster has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lancaster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lancaster works at
Dr. Lancaster has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lancaster.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lancaster, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lancaster appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.