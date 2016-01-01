See All Physicians Assistants in Las Vegas, NV
Gregory Mannarino, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.3 (3)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Gregory Mannarino, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Las Vegas, NV. 

Gregory Mannarino works at Urgent Care At Montecito Healthcare Center in Las Vegas, NV. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Urgent Care At Montecito Healthcare Center
    7061 Grand Montecito Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV 89149 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 750-3900

Ratings & Reviews
3.3
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
About Gregory Mannarino, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1487670998
