Dr. Marshall has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gregory Marshall, OD
Overview of Dr. Gregory Marshall, OD
Dr. Gregory Marshall, OD is an Optometrist in Lexington, KY.
Dr. Marshall works at
Dr. Marshall's Office Locations
-
1
Walmart Pharmacy 10-38942350 Grey Lag Way, Lexington, KY 40509 Directions (859) 263-2020
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Marshall?
Loved him. Very good. Second visit.
About Dr. Gregory Marshall, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1144377201
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marshall accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marshall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marshall works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Marshall. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marshall.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marshall, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marshall appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.