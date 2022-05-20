Dr. Gregory McWhorter, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McWhorter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory McWhorter, DC
Overview
Dr. Gregory McWhorter, DC is a Chiropractor in Sun City, AZ.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 13203 N 103rd Ave Ste F3, Sun City, AZ 85351 Directions (623) 876-8737
Ratings & Reviews
This Doctor is AMAZING!!! I had intense sciatic nerve pain on my left side and within a couple of sessions on his table, I was completely healed and remain so to this date (two months)…no pain, nothing!!!
About Dr. Gregory McWhorter, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1124158852
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McWhorter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. McWhorter. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McWhorter.
