See All Counselors in Plainfield, IL
Dr. Gregory Oswald, PSY.D Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Gregory Oswald, PSY.D

Counseling
4.6 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Gregory Oswald, PSY.D is a Counselor in Plainfield, IL. 

Dr. Oswald works at Plainfield Counseling Center in Plainfield, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Counselors
Compare with other nearby providers
Alexandria Callahan, LCPC
Alexandria Callahan, LCPC
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cancer Treatment Center of America, Chicago.

Locations

  1. 1
    Plainfield Counseling Center
    24012 W Renwick Rd Ste 204A, Plainfield, IL 60544 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 676-4688

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Adolescent Counseling
Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Magellan Health Services
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Oswald?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Gregory Oswald, PSY.D
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Gregory Oswald, PSY.D?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Oswald to family and friends

    Dr. Oswald's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Oswald

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Gregory Oswald, PSY.D.

    About Dr. Gregory Oswald, PSY.D

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1770731119
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Linden Oaks At Edward Hospital
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • Indiana University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gregory Oswald, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oswald is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Oswald has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Oswald works at Plainfield Counseling Center in Plainfield, IL. View the full address on Dr. Oswald’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Oswald. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oswald.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oswald, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oswald appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Gregory Oswald, PSY.D?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.