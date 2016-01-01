Gregory Otto accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Gregory Otto, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Gregory Otto, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Toledo, OH.
Gregory Otto works at
Locations
-
1
The University of Toledo Medical Center3000 Arlington Ave, Toledo, OH 43614 Directions (419) 383-3761
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Gregory Otto?
About Gregory Otto, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1043340797
Frequently Asked Questions
Gregory Otto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Gregory Otto works at
Gregory Otto has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Gregory Otto.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Gregory Otto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Gregory Otto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.