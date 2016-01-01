See All Neuropsychologists in Louisville, KY
Gregory Perri, PSY

Neuropsychology
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Gregory Perri, PSY

Gregory Perri, PSY is a Neuropsychologist in Louisville, KY. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Gregory Perri's Office Locations

  1. 1
    1326 S 3rd St, Louisville, KY 40208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 387-9945
  2. 2
    6200 Crestwood Sta # A, Crestwood, KY 40014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 241-2909
  3. 3
    Frager Associates
    7400 New La Grange Rd Ste 404, Louisville, KY 40222 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 387-9945
  4. 4
    Kentucky Neuropsychological Associates
    102 W Front St, Glasgow, KY 42141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 383-9885
  5. 5
    Kentucky Neuropsychological Associates
    120 Webster St Ste 109, Louisville, KY 40206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 383-9885

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Alzheimer's Disease
Anxiety
ADHD and-or ADD
Alzheimer's Disease
Anxiety

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cognitive Disorders Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Impaired Cognition Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Elderplan
    • Humana
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    About Gregory Perri, PSY

    Specialties
    • Neuropsychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1265544415
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Gregory Perri, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Gregory Perri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Gregory Perri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Gregory Perri has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Gregory Perri.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Gregory Perri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Gregory Perri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

