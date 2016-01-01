Dr. Gregory Price, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Price is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Price, PHD
Overview
Dr. Gregory Price, PHD is a Psychotherapist in Washington, DC.
Dr. Price works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Grow Therapy1140 3rd St NE Ste 2169, Washington, DC 20002 Directions (786) 244-2403
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Price?
About Dr. Gregory Price, PHD
- Psychotherapy
- English
- 1609174184
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Price accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Price has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Price works at
Dr. Price has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Price.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Price, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Price appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.