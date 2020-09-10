Gregory Robinson, MA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Gregory Robinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Gregory Robinson, MA
Overview
Gregory Robinson, MA is a Counselor in West Columbia, SC.
Gregory Robinson works at
Locations
-
1
Primary Office825 Meeting St, West Columbia, SC 29169 Directions (803) 238-1911Monday10:00am - 6:00pmTuesday10:00am - 6:00pmWednesday10:00am - 6:00pmThursday10:00am - 6:00pmFriday10:00am - 6:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Gregory Robinson?
Greg Robinson has been very helpful to me in dealing with my grief and depression. He is very kind and sympathetic and his advice is very useful.
About Gregory Robinson, MA
- Counseling
- English
- 1245285626
Education & Certifications
- Tarrant County Mhmr|Walsh Counseling Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Gregory Robinson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Gregory Robinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Gregory Robinson works at
10 patients have reviewed Gregory Robinson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Gregory Robinson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Gregory Robinson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Gregory Robinson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.