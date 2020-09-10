See All Counselors in West Columbia, SC
Gregory Robinson, MA

Counseling
4.6 (10)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Gregory Robinson, MA is a Counselor in West Columbia, SC. 

Gregory Robinson works at Gregory H. Robinson, MAMFC, MARE, LPC in West Columbia, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Primary Office
    825 Meeting St, West Columbia, SC 29169 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 238-1911
    Monday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    • Aetna
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    
    About Gregory Robinson, MA

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1245285626
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Tarrant County Mhmr|Walsh Counseling Center
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

