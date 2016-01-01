Dr. Gregory Russell, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Russell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Russell, OD
Overview of Dr. Gregory Russell, OD
Dr. Gregory Russell, OD is an Optometrist in Kingsport, TN. They specialize in Optometry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Southern College Of Optometry In Memphis.
Dr. Russell's Office Locations
East Tennessee Eye Care102 Professional Park Pvt Dr, Kingsport, TN 37663 Directions (423) 225-5212
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Davis Vision
- EyeMed Vision Care
- Humana
- March Vision Care
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Superior Vision
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Gregory Russell, OD
- Optometry
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1033144225
Education & Certifications
- Athens Eye Care|Baptist Eye Institute
- Southern College Of Optometry In Memphis
Dr. Russell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Russell accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
374 patients have reviewed Dr. Russell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9.
