Dr. Salerno accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gregory Salerno, PHD is a Psychologist in San Jose, CA.
Dr. Salerno works at
Gregory P. Salerno Ph.d. A Psychology Corporation390 Spar Ave Ste 205, San Jose, CA 95117 Directions (408) 243-4776
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Gregory Salerno, PHD
- Psychology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Salerno has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salerno, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salerno appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.