Gregory Smith, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
Overview

Gregory Smith, PA is a Physician Assistant in Fayetteville, NC. 

Gregory Smith works at Rapha Primary Care Center in Fayetteville, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Rapha Medical Clinic PA
    1905 Skibo Rd Ste 100, Fayetteville, NC 28314 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 864-4357

About Gregory Smith, PA

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1285788679
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Gregory Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Gregory Smith works at Rapha Primary Care Center in Fayetteville, NC. View the full address on Gregory Smith’s profile.

Gregory Smith has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Gregory Smith.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Gregory Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Gregory Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.