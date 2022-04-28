Gregory Smith, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Gregory Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Gregory Smith, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Gregory Smith, NP
Gregory Smith, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Chattanooga, TN.
Gregory Smith works at
Gregory Smith's Office Locations
-
1
The Chattanooga Heart Institute2501 Citico Ave Ste C, Chattanooga, TN 37404 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Gregory Smith?
Greg Smith has basically been my heart doctor and I am sad to learn that he is no longer with Dr. Orreck - if I knew where he went I would attempt to follow him.
About Gregory Smith, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Male
- 1689609802
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
Frequently Asked Questions
Gregory Smith has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Gregory Smith using Healthline FindCare.
Gregory Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Gregory Smith works at
4 patients have reviewed Gregory Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Gregory Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Gregory Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Gregory Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.