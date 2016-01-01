Gregory Stavaridis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Gregory Stavaridis, NP
Overview of Gregory Stavaridis, NP
Gregory Stavaridis, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Pasadena, CA.
Gregory Stavaridis works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Gregory Stavaridis' Office Locations
-
1
Las Encinas Hospital2900 E Del Mar Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91107 Directions (626) 795-9901
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Gregory Stavaridis?
About Gregory Stavaridis, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1275050437
Frequently Asked Questions
Gregory Stavaridis works at
2 patients have reviewed Gregory Stavaridis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Gregory Stavaridis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Gregory Stavaridis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Gregory Stavaridis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.