Dr. Strong has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gregory Strong, OD
Overview of Dr. Gregory Strong, OD
Dr. Gregory Strong, OD is an Optometrist in Glen Burnie, MD.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Strong's Office Locations
- 1 7992 CRAIN HWY S, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Directions (410) 969-0705
- 2 5349 Kerger Rd, Ellicott City, MD 21043 Directions (410) 969-0705
Ratings & Reviews
He is very personable. Had no problem calling to change a prescription that my insurance did not cover
About Dr. Gregory Strong, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1851488951
Dr. Strong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Strong. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Strong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Strong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.