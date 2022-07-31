See All Physicians Assistants in Dallas, TX
Gregory Tollefsbol, PA Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Gregory Tollefsbol, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Gregory Tollefsbol, PA is a Physician Assistant in Dallas, TX. 

Gregory Tollefsbol works at Dallas Pulmonary & Critical Care in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dallas Pulmonary & Critical Care
    221 W Colorado Blvd Ste 252, Dallas, TX 75208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 960-5681
  2. 2
    Methodist Lung Consultants
    3450 W Wheatland Rd Ste 440 # Pobox, Dallas, TX 75237 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 296-8888
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Gregory Tollefsbol?

    Jul 31, 2022
    Greg was my PA for more than 5 years and did all he could to minimize the impact of my asthma. I have not chosen a new pulmonologist because I am waiting to see where he will practice.
    — Jul 31, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Gregory Tollefsbol, PA
    How would you rate your experience with Gregory Tollefsbol, PA?
    • Likelihood of recommending Gregory Tollefsbol to family and friends

    Gregory Tollefsbol's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Gregory Tollefsbol

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Gregory Tollefsbol, PA.

    About Gregory Tollefsbol, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1487874624
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Gregory Tollefsbol, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Gregory Tollefsbol is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Gregory Tollefsbol has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Gregory Tollefsbol works at Dallas Pulmonary & Critical Care in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Gregory Tollefsbol’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Gregory Tollefsbol. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Gregory Tollefsbol.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Gregory Tollefsbol, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Gregory Tollefsbol appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Gregory Tollefsbol, PA?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.