Gregory Tollefsbol, PA
Overview
Gregory Tollefsbol, PA is a Physician Assistant in Dallas, TX.
Locations
Dallas Pulmonary & Critical Care221 W Colorado Blvd Ste 252, Dallas, TX 75208 Directions (214) 960-5681
Methodist Lung Consultants3450 W Wheatland Rd Ste 440 # Pobox, Dallas, TX 75237 Directions (972) 296-8888
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Greg was my PA for more than 5 years and did all he could to minimize the impact of my asthma. I have not chosen a new pulmonologist because I am waiting to see where he will practice.
About Gregory Tollefsbol, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1487874624
Frequently Asked Questions
Gregory Tollefsbol has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Gregory Tollefsbol accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Gregory Tollefsbol has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Gregory Tollefsbol. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Gregory Tollefsbol.
