See All Counselors in Spring Hill, FL
Gregory Trammel, LMHC Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Gregory Trammel, LMHC

Counseling
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Gregory Trammel, LMHC is a Counselor in Spring Hill, FL. 

Gregory Trammel works at Still Waters Counseling, Inc in Spring Hill, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Still Waters Counseling, Inc
    11141 County Line Rd, Spring Hill, FL 34609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 650-1498
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Gregory Trammel?

    Jan 29, 2021
    Gregg has helped me through some very difficult times, From loss of family and divorce. His guidance is to help you drive and move along your own path with healthy perspective and true value of self, I don’t know where I would be without his guidance, he is a strong advocate thru insurance claim and has a genuine spirit of healing,
    Cathy — Jan 29, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Gregory Trammel, LMHC
    How would you rate your experience with Gregory Trammel, LMHC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Gregory Trammel to family and friends

    Gregory Trammel's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Gregory Trammel

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Gregory Trammel, LMHC.

    About Gregory Trammel, LMHC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1619986106
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Gregory Trammel, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Gregory Trammel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Gregory Trammel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Gregory Trammel works at Still Waters Counseling, Inc in Spring Hill, FL. View the full address on Gregory Trammel’s profile.

    Gregory Trammel has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Gregory Trammel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Gregory Trammel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Gregory Trammel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Gregory Trammel, LMHC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.