Dr. Gregory Van Dam, PSY.D
Dr. Gregory Van Dam, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Winter Park, FL. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Carlos Albizu University (Doctorate In Clinical Psychology).
Winter Park180 S Knowles Ave Ste 4, Winter Park, FL 32789 Directions (407) 233-1864
Winter Park1936 Lee Rd Ste 137A, Winter Park, FL 32789 Directions (407) 233-1864
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Clinical Psychology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- Private Practice (Post-Doctoral Residency)
- Park Place Behavioral Health (Pre-Doctoral Internship)
- Carlos Albizu University (Doctorate In Clinical Psychology)
- Emory University
Dr. Van Dam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
