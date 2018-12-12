See All Substance Abuse Counselors / Drug Counselors in Germantown, TN
Gregory Williams, LPC

Addiction and Substance Abuse Counseling
Overview

Gregory Williams, LPC is an Addiction and Substance Abuse Counselor in Germantown, TN. They completed their fellowship with Lapaloma Treatment Center

Gregory Williams works at Gregory Williams LPC/MHSP, CRC in Germantown, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Williams Therapeutic Solutions
    2022 Exeter Rd, Germantown, TN 38138 (901) 604-1776

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    Verified Patient in Memphis, TN — Dec 12, 2018
    About Gregory Williams, LPC

    • Addiction and Substance Abuse Counseling
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    • Lapaloma Treatment Center
    • Lapaloma
    • U Tenn Knoxville
