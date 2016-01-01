Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greta Smith, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Greta Smith, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Oak Ridge, TN.
Dr. Smith works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Summit Express Clinic- Oak Ridge801 Oak Ridge Tpke, Oak Ridge, TN 37830 Directions (865) 483-3172
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Smith?
About Dr. Greta Smith, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1598772717
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith works at
Dr. Smith has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.