Gretchen Grierson accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Gretchen Grierson, MFT
Overview
Gretchen Grierson, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Henderson, NV.
Gretchen Grierson works at
Locations
Tami Applegate MFT1481 W Warm Springs Rd Ste 132, Henderson, NV 89014 Directions (702) 568-5888
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
About Gretchen Grierson, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1538265368
Gretchen Grierson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Gretchen Grierson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Gretchen Grierson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Gretchen Grierson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.