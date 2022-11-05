Gretchen Hessler, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Gretchen Hessler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Gretchen Hessler, LPC
Offers telehealth
Gretchen Hessler, LPC is a Counselor in Rolla, MO.
Gretchen Hessler works at
Benton Street Counseling, LLC1030 Kingshighway St Ste A, Rolla, MO 65401 Directions (573) 340-1673
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
I've seen Gretchen for 2 separate issues (20+ years apart). She always gives me the tools I need to fix whatever I'm struggling with. I've never felt judged by her, although she has an uncanny way of helping me see when I'm being ridiculous. ?? She is one of the wisest women I know, and I would seek her counsel again should I need to.
- Counseling
- English
- Master's Counseling, Educational, Psychology. Michigan State University
