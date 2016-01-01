See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Salisbury, NC
Gretchen Huhnerkoch, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Gretchen Huhnerkoch, PA-C

Bariatric Surgery
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Gretchen Huhnerkoch, PA-C is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Salisbury, NC. 

Gretchen Huhnerkoch works at Novant Health Bariatric Solutions - Salisbury in Salisbury, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Bariatric Solutions Salisbury
    1910 Jake Alexander Blvd W Ste 201, Salisbury, NC 28147 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 951-1136
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Gretchen Huhnerkoch?

    Photo: Gretchen Huhnerkoch, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Gretchen Huhnerkoch, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Gretchen Huhnerkoch to family and friends

    Gretchen Huhnerkoch's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Gretchen Huhnerkoch

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Gretchen Huhnerkoch, PA-C.

    About Gretchen Huhnerkoch, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Bariatric Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1114475605
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Rowan Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Gretchen Huhnerkoch, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Gretchen Huhnerkoch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Gretchen Huhnerkoch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Gretchen Huhnerkoch works at Novant Health Bariatric Solutions - Salisbury in Salisbury, NC. View the full address on Gretchen Huhnerkoch’s profile.

    Gretchen Huhnerkoch has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Gretchen Huhnerkoch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Gretchen Huhnerkoch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Gretchen Huhnerkoch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.