Gretchen Leu, LPCC

Counseling
5.0 (3)
Offers telehealth

Overview

Gretchen Leu, LPCC is a Counselor in Perrysburg, OH. 

Gretchen Leu works at Person To Person Resources Inc. in Perrysburg, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Person To Person Resources Inc.
    836 W South Boundary St, Perrysburg, OH 43551 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 874-3201
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Jun 21, 2017
    Gretchen is skilled at helping me get to the heart of issues I've struggled with for years. Here ability to pose timely, penetrating questions or to offer up dead-on insight that motivates me to take action is unprecedented.
    Chris Anderson in Holland, OH — Jun 21, 2017
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1033237011
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Gretchen Leu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Gretchen Leu works at Person To Person Resources Inc. in Perrysburg, OH. View the full address on Gretchen Leu’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Gretchen Leu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Gretchen Leu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Gretchen Leu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Gretchen Leu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

