Gretchen Leu accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Gretchen Leu, LPCC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Gretchen Leu, LPCC is a Counselor in Perrysburg, OH.
Gretchen Leu works at
Locations
-
1
Person To Person Resources Inc.836 W South Boundary St, Perrysburg, OH 43551 Directions (419) 874-3201
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Gretchen Leu?
Gretchen is skilled at helping me get to the heart of issues I've struggled with for years. Here ability to pose timely, penetrating questions or to offer up dead-on insight that motivates me to take action is unprecedented.
About Gretchen Leu, LPCC
- Counseling
- English
- 1033237011
Frequently Asked Questions
Gretchen Leu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Gretchen Leu works at
3 patients have reviewed Gretchen Leu. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Gretchen Leu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Gretchen Leu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Gretchen Leu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.